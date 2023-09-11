Medina Value Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 231,416 Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Medina Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 231,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,000. Ryerson makes up about 7.2% of Medina Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Medina Value Partners LLC owned about 0.65% of Ryerson at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ryerson by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ryerson by 68.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ryerson by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ryerson by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYI traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $30.99. 202,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,255. Ryerson Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average is $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.27). Ryerson had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RYI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ryerson from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Larson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $147,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

