Medina Value Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Medina Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 161,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,000. Donnelley Financial Solutions accounts for 5.6% of Medina Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 596.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of DFIN stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $48.16. The company had a trading volume of 44,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,642. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $50.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DFIN shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 98,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $4,658,536.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,250.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $46,504.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,338.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 98,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $4,658,536.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,940,250.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 403,534 shares of company stock worth $19,153,678. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Articles

