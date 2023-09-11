Sandler Capital Management Sells 449 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sandler Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,942,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,492. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $118.14 and a one year high of $339.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $259.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

