Dryden Capital LLC Lowers Position in William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN)

Dryden Capital LLC cut its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Free Report) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,597 shares during the quarter. William Penn Bancorporation makes up about 0.5% of Dryden Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Dryden Capital LLC owned approximately 0.26% of William Penn Bancorporation worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 53.8% during the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 22.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. 18.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of WMPN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.40. 13,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,214. William Penn Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $158.89 million, a PE ratio of 55.68 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76.

William Penn Bancorporation Cuts Dividend

William Penn Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WMPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. William Penn Bancorporation had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

About William Penn Bancorporation

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

