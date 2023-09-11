Dryden Capital LLC Sells 16,348 Shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB)

Dryden Capital LLC reduced its stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 878,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,348 shares during the period. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I accounts for 12.1% of Dryden Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dryden Capital LLC’s holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I were worth $9,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $1,107,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $6,986,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $4,990,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of IVCB stock remained flat at $10.83 on Monday. 9 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,539. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Profile

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.