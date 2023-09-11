KLR Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 336,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after acquiring an additional 34,142 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 329,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after buying an additional 42,887 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 56,102 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 228.0% during the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 138,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,235,000 after buying an additional 96,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 182,545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,543,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,441,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,412,549. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $231.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $152,291.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,895,708.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $152,291.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,895,708.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,820 shares of company stock worth $3,459,946. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

