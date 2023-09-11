Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Accenture by 872.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 131.6% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.85.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $326.89. The company had a trading volume of 152,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,898. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

