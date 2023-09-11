Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $3.22 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.0% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $328.98. The stock had a trading volume of 190,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,121. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $329.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

