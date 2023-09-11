Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,101 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,205,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Prologis by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.80. The company had a trading volume of 483,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,959. The company has a market capitalization of $112.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $136.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.82.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.65.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

