Alight Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in UiPath by 428.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,415 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PATH shares. Macquarie lifted their target price on UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.84.

UiPath Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PATH traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.13. 6,911,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,846,013. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.72 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $19.94.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $287.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 43,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $781,248.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 936,242 shares in the company, valued at $16,833,631.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $736,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,544,341 shares in the company, valued at $28,446,761.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 43,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $781,248.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 936,242 shares in the company, valued at $16,833,631.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock worth $3,892,635 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

