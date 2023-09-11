20,000 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by Alight Capital Management LP

Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in PayPal by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,161,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $392,000,000 after acquiring an additional 13,930 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,974,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,065,000. Finally, Covey Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $61.91. 4,976,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,303,313. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.29 and a twelve month high of $99.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.03.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

