Gates Capital Management Inc. Has $93.68 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Gates Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,871,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties makes up approximately 2.5% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $93,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 140,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.4% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 142,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349,951. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average is $31.83. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

