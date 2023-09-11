Gates Capital Management Inc. Purchases 769,354 Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,846,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769,354 shares during the period. Consensus Cloud Solutions comprises 1.7% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 9.39% of Consensus Cloud Solutions worth $62,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 45,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCSI shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

CCSI stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.79. 29,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,464. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.07. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $65.68.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $92.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.