Fund 1 Investments LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fund 1 Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $401,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,823,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $216,769,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $224.47. 2,125,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,056,436. The stock has a market cap of $218.41 billion, a PE ratio of 141.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.72. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.86.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,166,195 shares of company stock valued at $249,318,692. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

