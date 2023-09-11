Fund 1 Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,879 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.43. 384,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,004. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $122.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.73.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,520.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,790,945.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,171 shares in the company, valued at $33,866,163.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,441. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

