Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Holdings Raised by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 536.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,219,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,221,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Xylem by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,371,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,429,000 after purchasing an additional 581,356 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,083 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.84. 668,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,671. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.86. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.15 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

