Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.97.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,765. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.18. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

