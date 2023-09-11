iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stock Position Lifted by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 79.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,531 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

IYR stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,226,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,437,912. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $98.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.85.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

