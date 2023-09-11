Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 53,419 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,000. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises 0.5% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $803,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,982,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 145.7% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 63.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 614,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,108,000 after purchasing an additional 238,947 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $234,052.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,875.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $234,052.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,875.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,416,530 over the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,252. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.59.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

