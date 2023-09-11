Bayesian Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 391.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 58,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in Schlumberger by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 52,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in Schlumberger by 562.3% in the 1st quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 848,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,674,000 after acquiring an additional 720,599 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Schlumberger by 572.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 342,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,807,000 after acquiring an additional 291,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valiant Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,833,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at $19,569,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,220,673. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,383,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,533,840. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $86.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

