Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 133,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,000. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for about 0.6% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.75. 10,519,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,234,038. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.28. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

