Styrax Capital LP Has $29.29 Million Stock Holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Styrax Capital LP reduced its position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,804,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240,572 shares during the quarter. OUTFRONT Media comprises approximately 4.6% of Styrax Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Styrax Capital LP’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $29,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 272.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 216.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

Insider Activity

In other OUTFRONT Media news, EVP Clive A. Punter acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,074.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OUTFRONT Media Trading Down 1.5 %

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE OUT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,665. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $21.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut OUTFRONT Media from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OUT

About OUTFRONT Media

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.