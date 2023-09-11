Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $4.29 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bayesian Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $415.60. 593,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $391.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $417.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.83.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.37%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,431 shares of company stock valued at $163,412,654 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Citigroup increased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.96.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

