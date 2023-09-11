Styrax Capital LP Takes $8.70 Million Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Styrax Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 120,310 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,000. Five9 makes up approximately 1.4% of Styrax Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Styrax Capital LP owned 0.17% of Five9 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIVN. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Five9 by 5.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,060,000. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 22,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Five9 from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

Five9 stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.00. The stock had a trading volume of 178,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,238. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -56.97 and a beta of 0.76. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $93.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.12. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 107,340 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $8,045,133.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,284 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,096,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,297,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 107,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $8,045,133.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,511 shares of company stock worth $14,784,983. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

