Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,901 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.32. 1,167,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,017,059. The company has a market cap of $85.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.29. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.62 and a 52 week high of $104.83.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

