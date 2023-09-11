DSC Advisors L.P. Has $9.68 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

DSC Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,280 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 31,483 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 8.5% of DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 178.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.96. 1,821,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,020,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.29. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $104.83.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

