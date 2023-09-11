Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 246.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,433,000 after buying an additional 3,866,915 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,036,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,063,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,339,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,208,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Okta from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.72. 1,133,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,786. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $331,128.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,667,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,430 shares of company stock worth $1,015,308 in the last ninety days. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

