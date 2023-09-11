Styrax Capital LP Takes Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Styrax Capital LP bought a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,573,000. MercadoLibre accounts for about 7.4% of Styrax Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Styrax Capital LP owned 0.07% of MercadoLibre as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 900.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock traded down $15.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,412.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,823. The company has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a PE ratio of 96.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $754.76 and a 12 month high of $1,451.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,255.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1,247.19.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Bank of America lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,645.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

