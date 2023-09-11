Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Buys 181,381 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 181,381 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 3.4% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $85,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

American Tower Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of AMT traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.82. 282,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,804. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.01 and a 200 day moving average of $192.51. The company has a market capitalization of $82.89 billion, a PE ratio of 87.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $172.55 and a 1-year high of $265.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.