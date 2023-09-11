Corton Capital Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Okta accounts for about 0.7% of Corton Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 69.4% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,308 over the last 90 days. 7.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Okta from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,805. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

