Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys 168,999 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 168,999 shares during the quarter. Block comprises approximately 0.8% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Block worth $32,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,954,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 16.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,630 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,567 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,733,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,014 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,205,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,252,000 after buying an additional 1,237,427 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $363,008.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,758,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,696.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $363,008.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,758,498.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,864. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.62. 6,077,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,278,016. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of -121.68 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $89.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. Block’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Block from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.68.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

