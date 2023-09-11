Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,552. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average is $71.98. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $97.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

