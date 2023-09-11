Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.4% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 114,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 59,517 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 119.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 131,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 71,626 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,675,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,377,000 after purchasing an additional 160,600 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 678.0% during the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 152,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 132,890 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $6,541,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $33.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,402,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,078,404. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $190.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.54 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

