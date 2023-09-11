Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 1,779 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,524 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $482.44. 183,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,124. The firm has a market cap of $446.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

