2,972 Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Bought by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in FMC by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in FMC by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Down 0.3 %

FMC stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,125. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $134.38.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMC. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FMC

FMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.