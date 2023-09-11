BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $6.14 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Accenture by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 97,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,437,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $325.62. 235,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,366. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $315.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.60. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $330.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. TD Cowen downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.85.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

