Wahed Invest LLC Sells 45 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Wahed Invest LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,424,035,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.79.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,364.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX traded down $14.57 on Monday, reaching $654.31. The company had a trading volume of 390,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $726.53. The company has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $665.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $587.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

