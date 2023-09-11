Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.4% during the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 33,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 507.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,331,000 after purchasing an additional 178,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,200,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,775,000 after purchasing an additional 26,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $302.29. 202,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,760. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.06. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.75 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

