Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,480 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $828,901,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after buying an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $332,276,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after buying an additional 2,738,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,807,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,503,000 after buying an additional 2,526,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:D traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,310,188. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $84.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $53.09.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.