IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This is an increase from IVE Group’s previous final dividend of $0.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.95.

In related news, insider Geoff Selig 384,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IVE Group Limited engages in the marketing business in Australia. The company provides conceptual and creative design across print, mobile, and interactive media; and personalized communications, including marketing automation, marketing mail, publication mail, e-communications, and multi-channel solutions.

