Soroban Capital Partners LP Lowers Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Soroban Capital Partners LP cut its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,352,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 668,813 shares during the quarter. Westlake comprises 2.2% of Soroban Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Soroban Capital Partners LP owned about 1.06% of Westlake worth $156,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WLK. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westlake in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Westlake in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Shares of WLK traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.61. The stock had a trading volume of 143,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,586. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.31. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $138.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.48 and a 200 day moving average of $119.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

In other news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

