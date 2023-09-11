Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) is Alight Capital Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Alight Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Teck Resources makes up 2.8% of Alight Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TECK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.91. 2,473,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,198,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.29. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $28.41 and a 12 month high of $49.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 11.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

