Sand Grove Capital Management LLP Invests $7.17 Million in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,000. News makes up approximately 1.0% of Sand Grove Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of News at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of News by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 276,730 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of News by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of News by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of News by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,112. News Co. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.33 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

In related news, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $3,862,925.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,993.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $205,614.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,899.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $3,862,925.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,993.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,380 over the last 90 days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NWSA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on News from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on News in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, News currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

