Soroban Capital Partners LP Has $596.59 Million Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Soroban Capital Partners LP lessened its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,169,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,788,850 shares during the period. Cenovus Energy accounts for about 8.2% of Soroban Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Soroban Capital Partners LP owned about 1.79% of Cenovus Energy worth $596,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVE. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 68.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.27. 3,281,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,280,026. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 2.24. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

