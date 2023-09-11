First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Bought by Sand Grove Capital Management LLP

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,479,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 716,629 shares during the quarter. First Horizon accounts for about 10.8% of Sand Grove Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP owned about 0.83% of First Horizon worth $79,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. DLD Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 1,035,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 256,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,932,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,709,000 after purchasing an additional 218,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 243,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FHN stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $11.89. 3,198,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,324,196. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $24.92.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.19 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

