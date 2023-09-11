Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by H Partners Management LLC

H Partners Management LLC decreased its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,000 shares during the period. Harley-Davidson comprises 60.4% of H Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. H Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Harley-Davidson worth $465,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 31,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 275.3% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 17,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HOG traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.14. The stock had a trading volume of 837,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,596. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.25.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $49,996.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,637 shares in the company, valued at $101,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.43.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

