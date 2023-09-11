Soroban Capital Partners LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Soroban Capital Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,150,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,019,713 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for about 0.9% of Soroban Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Soroban Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $63,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 389.1% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 45,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 193,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after buying an additional 39,494 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,425. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $66.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.6744 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

