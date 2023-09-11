Soroban Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,945,000. Black Knight makes up about 0.1% of Soroban Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Soroban Capital Partners LP owned about 0.07% of Black Knight at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $935,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 62,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 102,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 68,205 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKI. Stephens downgraded Black Knight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Black Knight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKI remained flat at $75.76 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $75.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.55.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Black Knight had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $368.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

