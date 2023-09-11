Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Sold by Alight Capital Management LP

Alight Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,764 shares during the period. Riskified makes up about 1.4% of Alight Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Alight Capital Management LP owned 0.27% of Riskified worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Riskified in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Riskified by 24.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Riskified in the first quarter worth approximately $9,587,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Riskified by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 49,124 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 1st quarter valued at $2,325,000. 31.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Riskified alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RSKD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Riskified in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Riskified has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Riskified Price Performance

RSKD traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.51. 150,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,633. The stock has a market cap of $739.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.16. Riskified Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.08 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Riskified

(Free Report)

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.