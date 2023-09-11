Alight Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000. Occidental Petroleum comprises 1.2% of Alight Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 260,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.02 per share, with a total value of $14,869,048.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,129,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,779,846,527.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OXY. StockNews.com began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.82.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE OXY traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,467,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,335,923. The company has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.79. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $76.11.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

